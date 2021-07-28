Barcelona welcome back three first-team stars today to pre-season as preparations ramp up for the new season.

The Blaugrana‘s pre-season is already well underway with two friendlies already in the books, Ronald Koeman‘s men defeating Nastic and Girona.

But they have competed in those friendlies without any of the Euro 2020 semi-finalists.

Spain stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite were yet to return to pre-season, but all three are back at base today.

Busquets, Alba and Braithwaite will undergo the usual summer tests before joining in with training, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

The Barca trio will then head to Germany with Barcelona ahead of friendlies with Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

Following the trip to Germany, Barcelona return home to Catalonia to take on Juventus at Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 8.

Their La Liga opener is against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on August 15 with kick-off at 8pm Spanish time.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Pedri, Eric Garcia and Oscar Mingueza are yet to return to pre-season with the two Argentines due back on August 2, while the Spaniards will return following the Olympics.

