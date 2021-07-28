Ronald Koeman has reportedly vetoed two potential Barcelona signings this summer.

New signings are hard to imagine for Barcelona in their current circumstances, given the fact they cannot even register the four new signings they have made already this summer.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal all remain unregistered, despite three of them arriving on a free, while Lionel Messi‘s new contract remains unfeasible due to Barca being over their salary cap.

But despite those issues meaning a required saving of around €200million to register all five players, the Blaugrana are said to have been offered the chance to sign Lille and Portugal star Renato Sanches and Argentine defender Cristian Romero.

According to RAC1 Sport via Marca, Barca boss Ronald Koeman made it explicitly clear that he did not want the club to sign either player.

It seems unlikely Barca could have pulled off a move for either anyway given their financial situation, but if the report is true, Koeman is clearly showing trust in the players he has.