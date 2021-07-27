Watch: Ivan Rakitic gives Sevilla the lead against Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla are facing Paris Saint-Germain this evening in a high-profile friendly at Estadio Algarve in southern Portugal, just a couple of hours from the Andalusian capital. Ivan Rakitic put them into the lead in the 40th minute, converting from a penalty kick after Youssef En-Nesyri was brought down by Keylor Navas.

Ivan Rakitić made no mistake from the penalty spot and his goal is the difference between Sevilla and PSG at half time 👏 Keylor Navas brought En-Nesyri down to give the Spanish side the chance to score ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/YQTSPuYiu6 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 27, 2021

Mauro Icardi equalised for the Parisians three minutes into the second half, with Oscar Rodriguez regaining Sevilla’s advantage shortly after the hour mark. Sevilla beat Coventry 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly, Las Palmas 1-0 in their second. They face Aston Villa in their fourth this coming Saturday evening.

Rakitic will be hoping for a strong season at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2021/22. He struggled at times during his first campaign back in the south after rejoining from Barcelona, but possesses undoubted quality and unmatched experience in that Sevilla dressing room. He’ll hope that the hard running he did last season, and this summer, will pay off come the start of La Liga.