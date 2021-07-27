Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 27.

Varane deal agreed

Raphael Varane has all-but secured his Real Madrid exit after weeks of speculation.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have agreed a €50million deal with Manchester United for the transfer of the centre-back.

Varane is set to fly to Manchester this week with his medical to follow in the coming days.

Umtiti boost

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is still fit and ready to compete.

The centre-back has struggled with injury throughout recent years, but as reported by Mundo Deportivo, he has come through Barcelona’s two opening friendlies unscathed.

Barcelona are expected to sell Umtiti this summer, so the defender’s fitness will be key in their bid to find him a new club.

La Real land Rico

Real Sociedad have confirmed the signing of left-back Diego Rico from AFC Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old joins on a three-year deal after three years on the English South Coast, and he will join up with a La Real side who will be expected to compete for European qualification again next season after qualifying for the Europa League last term.