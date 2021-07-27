Barcelona La Liga

Spanish football evening headlines: Kounde close to joining Chelsea, Messi lets his guard down, Neymar celebrates anniversary of Puskas award

Spanish football evening headlines for July 27th

Jules Kounde close to leaving Sevilla for Chelsea

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Sevilla to sign highly-rated French centre-back Jules Kounde according to Fabrizio Romano. Kurt Zouma could be included in an operation that would also see Chelsea pay the Andalusian club a fee.

Lionel Messi lets his guard down on family vacation

Lionel Messi’s endured a tense year. His tried to leave Barcelona last summer and then led Argentina to the Copa America this month, their first title since 1993. At the time of writing he’s a free agent, on a family vacation in Miami, and has let his guard down a little as he negotiates a new deal with Barcelona.

Neymar’s Puskas golazo celebrates ten-year anniversary

It’s ten years to the day since Neymar scored the goal that earned him the Puskas award. The Brazilian, then just 19-years-old, hit one of four Santos goals as they lost 5-4 to a Ronaldinho-led Flamengo in the Brasileirao.

Tags Barcelona Real Madrid Sevilla

