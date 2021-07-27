Sevilla draw 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Algarve in southern Portugal

Sevilla faced Paris Saint-Germain this evening in a high-profile friendly at Estadio Algarve in southern Portugal, just a couple of hours from the Andalusian capital. The game finished 2-2.

Ivan Rakitić made no mistake from the penalty spot and his goal is the difference between Sevilla and PSG at half time 👏 Keylor Navas brought En-Nesyri down to give the Spanish side the chance to score ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/YQTSPuYiu6 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 27, 2021

Ivan Rakitic put them into the lead in the 40th minute, converting from a penalty kick after Youssef En-Nesyri was brought down by Keylor Navas. Mauro Icardi equalised for the Parisians three minutes into the second half, with Oscar Rodriguez regaining Sevilla’s advantage shortly after the hour mark. PSG equalised -again and finally – in the 88th minute through Kenny Nagera.

Sevilla beat Coventry 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly, Las Palmas 1-0 in their second. They face Aston Villa in their fourth this coming Saturday evening, before kicking off La Liga at home to Rayo Vallecano on the evening of August 15th.

Monchi and Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to build upon last season’s fourth-placed finish, but will have to do it without Bryan Gil and, it appears, Jules Kounde, who have either left or are close to leaving the club for the moneyed Premier League.