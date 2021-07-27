La Liga News

Serie A trio chase Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic

Real Madrid‘s forgotten man Luka Jovic could be offered a route out of the club this summer amid growing interest from Serie A.

The Serbian international has endured a tumultuous two seasons in Madrid following his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt with just 21 league appearances to his name since 2019.

Off field problems and a string of minor injuries have played their part, but in reality, former boss Zinedine Zidane simply struggled to find a place for him.

His situation does not appear to have changed significantly following the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti last month and the club will sell if they can find a buyer.

According to reports from Marca, Italian trio Inter Milan, Sampdoria and Genoa are all monitoring the 23-year-old and could make either a loan or permanent offer.

Los Blancos will have to take a sizeable loss on the original fee they paid for him with a new asking price set at €35m.

