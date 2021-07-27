Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Manchester United for the sale of Raphael Varane.

After weeks of speculation and negotiations, Varane’s future is decided, and he is headed to Old Trafford this summer.

Varane rejected a new Real Madrid contract extension ahead of the new season, and that left Los Blancos with little choice but to sell, faced with the threat of losing their star centre-back for free next year.

Negotiations with Manchester United ensued, and after a summer of speculation, a deal has been struck.

As reported by Diario AS, a €50million fee has been agreed, while Fabrizio Romano reports the transfer is 100% agreed with a medical set to follow later this week.

It’s reported the official unveiling won’t happen until next week due to UK isolation rules, but the transfer could well be confirmed before then.

Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011, winning all there is to win, but he was keen for a new challenge ahead of the coming season and now heads to the Premier League as he looks to continue his successful career.