Memphis Depay: “Everyone’s been very kind to me, I feel really welcome in the dressing room”

Memphis Depay is one of the most interesting signings Barcelona have made this summer. The Dutchman made his debut for the club last Saturday evening, scoring a goal in a 3-1 defeat of Girona, and is feeling right at home in Catalonia according to an interview he’s given to Mundo Deportivo.

“Everyone’s been very kind to me, I feel really welcome in the dressing room and that’s a feeling that makes you feel very comfortable,” he said. “Of course, the level of training is high, but that makes me happy because it’s what I felt I needed in my next step as a professional.”

Memphis said the choice to come to Barcelona, despite more lucrative offers elsewhere, was an easy one. “It’s a great club,” he said. “I think it suits my way of playing and I love this city. There are many reasons [for choosing Barcelona].”

Memphis is fresh off a strong showing at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. His side crashed out to the Czech Republic in the last 16, but the forward gave a good account of himself. He scored two goals and contributed one assist.

Memphis hit double figures in both goals and assists last season, scoring 20 league goals for Lyon and contributing 12 assists. He was also prolific in the Champions League the season before last, delivering six goals and one assist in eight games.

Memphis came through the youth system at PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United at the age of just 21, failing to settle during his two years in England. He found his feet in France with Lyon, however, becoming a mainstay in the Dutch national team and eventually earning himself his dream move.