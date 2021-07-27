Valencia are being offered the chance to sell another of their top players this summer with Marseille lurking.

Fans of Valencia were forced to watch on last summer as their club sold key players Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to rivals Villarreal.

The move was seen as another sign of a lack of ambition from Los Ché’s owner Peter Lim, and it’s hoped the squad won’t be further diluted this summer amid the appointment of Pepe Bordalas.

Though, Valencia will have to stand firm if they are to avoid losing another key player with Marseille interested in signing Daniel Wass.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria admitted to Sport: “I have an immense respect for Daniel, who I knew in Valencia.

“There is interest demonstrated to the player and transmitted to Valencia. But they are difficult negotiations, with a player who has a contract until June 2022.

“One has to wait and see the different possibilities of this operation.”

Wass has been with Valencia since 2018 when he joined from Celta Vigo, but the 32-year-old does only have the one year remaining on his contract, meaning Los Ché could be convinced to sell to avoid losing him for free next year.