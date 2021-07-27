La Liga News

Manchester United confirm they’ve reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Raphael Varane

Manchester United have confirmed in an official statement that the club have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign French centre-back Raphael Varane. The move is subject to a medical and personal terms being finalised, with United expected to pay a fee in the region of €40m for his services.

It’s been a move that’s been on the cards all summer. Varane, at 28, is at a crossroads in his career, and decided that after a hugely successful decade in the Spanish capital the time had come to try something new. United, keen to reinforce their squad to build a team capable of winning titles, was the perfect project.

Varane is the second centre-back to leave Madrid this summer after his long-term partner Sergio Ramos, who’s joined Paris Saint-Germain. Madrid have brought in David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, but it’s yet to be known whether they’ll go to the market to recruit another centre-back or start the season with Eder Militao as Alaba’s partner.

Raphael Varane Real Madrid

