Lionel Messi lets his guard down on family vacation

Lionel Messi’s endured a tense year. His tried to leave Barcelona last summer and then led Argentina to the Copa America this month, their first title since 1993. At the time of writing he’s a free agent, on a family vacation in Miami, and has let his guard down a little as he negotiates a new deal with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is letting loose now that he’s won the Copa América and I absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/MBkLSybbws — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) July 26, 2021

Messi posted a video of himself and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, working out together, with many fans of his on social media expressing surprise; Messi is usually reticent regarding his personal life. One theory that emerged is that he’s so delighted with life after leading Argentina to victory that he’s let his guard down and allowed himself to show fans a little of his personality.

Messi is currently waiting for Barcelona to get themselves fiscally organised so they’re able to give him the contract he’s reportedly agreed while still respecting La Liga’s salary cap. Until the renewal is confirmed there’ll still be an element of doubt in the minds of all Barcelona fans, who are loath to see their captain leave – even at 34, the Argentine is still capable of the sublime.