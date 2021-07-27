Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has received a slew of racist abuse online amid his contract stand-off at Camp Nou.

The young midfielder is yet to agree a new deal with Barca, keen to earn what his talent merits, while Barca are reportedly keen to save cash amid their financial issues.

Ilaix started four of Barcelona’s last five La Liga games last season and looks as though he could become an important part of the club’s future.

But until his contract situation is resolved, he is being asked to train form the B team.

A contract and a return to the first team may follow with talks ongoing, but as the stand-off continues between Ilaix and the club, some Barcelona fans have abused the youngster online.

As you can see above, Ilaix uploaded a video where he looks through his social media only to be greeted by racist insults.

It is yet another appalling example of footballers, and indeed people in general, receiving abhorrent abuse on social networks.