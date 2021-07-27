Erik Lamela has spoken of his excitement of joining Sevilla after his arrival was made official on Monday.

Lamela joined Sevilla as part of a swap deal that saw talented youngster Bryan Gil go the other way to Tottenham, who paid €25million as part of the deal.

The transfer ends an eight year spell for Lamela in north London, but the Argentine is more excited than ever to be linking up with Sevilla having had the chance to join the club as a youngster.

He said, as cited by Marca: “It’s the first time I’ve been here, I’ve never played here. The stadium is very beautiful.

“I am really happy to be here. I had the option to come when I was little. Now I’ve been given the opportunity (again).

“I also had teammates that spoke with me and I never doubted coming. I am really happy and really excited.”

Speaking about Sevilla’s aims for the season after achieving their best points tally yet in La Liga last term, Lamela added: “The club has won many titles, that’s something really good.

“Personally, I come to continue on this path, to help the team as much as possible. We are all together on the same side.

“These are the objectives, to keep winning titles, (so) that the club will be bigger each time.

“Including in the Champions League – another step can be taken. I have a lot of personal objectives but I always want to speak about the team.”

The experience will be Lamela’s first in La Liga, having played in Argentina, Italy and England, and it’s another tick on the bucket list for the 29-year-old, who said: “I sincerely wanted to come to the Spanish league before the end of my career.

“Although I have plenty of time left, it comes at a really mature time for me.

“Sevilla is a huge club that has won many titles. I’m really happy and excited.”

