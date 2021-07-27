Danny Mills on Raphael Varane: “I’m sure there are a few games in La Liga he has coasted and that does not happen in the Premier League”

Manchester United have confirmed in an official statement that the club have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign French centre-back Raphael Varane. The move is subject to a medical and personal terms being finalised, with United expected to pay a fee in the region of €50m for his services.

It’s been a move that’s been on the cards all summer. Varane, at 28, is at a crossroads in his career, and decided that after a hugely successful decade in the Spanish capital the time had come to try something new. United, keen to reinforce their squad to build a team capable of winning titles, is the perfect project.

🗣"I'm sure there are a few games in La Liga he has coasted and that does not happen in the Premier League." Danny Mills thinks it might take Raphael Varane a little bit of time to adjust to Premier League football at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/ePpE73IfNR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 27, 2021

Madrid confirmed the news in a statement of their own, thanking Varane for the professionalism and exemplary conduct he’s shown during his ten seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and wishing him the best of luck for his new chapter. Varane won 18 titles with Madrid; four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopa de Espana titles.

Raphaël Varane being critiqued by Danny Mills. https://t.co/XPrV60EjRT pic.twitter.com/YlwFUhDHS5 — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 27, 2021

The news was greeted with delight by United fans and despair by Madrid fans and fans of Spanish football in general; they know what a top-drawer player Varane is.

One pundit, however, wasn’t entirely convinced by the decision. Danny Mills, speaking with Sky Sports and carried by Football Daily, said that the Frenchman – a World Cup-winner – would struggle to adapt to the pace of the Premier League. “I’m sure there are a few games in La Liga he has coasted and that does not happen in the Premier League,” he said.