Barcelona are struggling to facilitate a move for wantaway goalkeeper Neto this summer.

The Brazilian stopper has been earmarked as one of the players who will be shown the door this summer as Barcelona look to reduce their salary.

The Blaugrana need to make a saving of around €200million in order to register Lionel Messi and their four new signings.

And while Neto won’t make a huge dent in that figure, he is one of the senior players who will need to depart.

And that’s as much the wish of the player himself as the club’s, with the goalkeeper keen to secure more regular game time having played back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona since arriving in 2019.

Since arriving from Valencia, the 31-year-old has made just nine La Liga appearances, and he is now hoping to kick on.

But so far, Barca have come up against a brick wall in terms of finding a buyer, according to Mundo Deportivo, with no immediate exit on the cards.

Tottenham were said to have expressed an interest before turning attention elsewhere with Perluigi Gollini, while Arsenal were also said to be interested but are now prioritising a homegrown option.

That leaves Neto still searching for a club and Barcelona still hoping for his departure with time all too precious for the Catalan giants.