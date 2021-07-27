Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique puzzles his followers with daily selfies

Gerard Pique will be hoping for a better personal campaign in 2021/22 than last season’s injury-hit struggle. He’s sharpened up his appearance upon his return to Barcelona pre-season to show he means business, opting for a clean-shaven style. He’s also been puzzling followers with daily selfies, note Diario AS.

Gerard Pique is on a selfie spree and he won't be stopped 🤳 pic.twitter.com/oPspBRmTYw — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 22, 2021

Pique posted the first selfie on July 13th, accompanied with the caption: “Younger,” to indicate how much fresher the 34-year-old looked having sheared his heavy beard.

Since then, the Catalan has uploaded a selfie every day, confounding followers. Iker Casillas and David de Gea both teased him, as did former Manchester United teammate John O’Shea. Some have questioned whether a Gilette deal is in the offing.

Until we finally figure out what’s going on, we’ll have to continue keeping up-to-date with Pique’s performances on the pitch as well as his daily selfie. Barcelona have won their first two pre-season friendlies; they beat Gimnastic 4-0 and Girona 3-1. Their final three will see them face Stuttgart, Salzburg and Juventus before kicking off La Liga against Real Sociedad.