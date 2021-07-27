Antoine Griezmann is said to have responded flawlessly to Barcelona’s talks over his exit this summer.

Amid a financial crisis at Camp Nou which sees Barcelona needing to raise around €200million to register Lionel Messi‘s new contract and those of their four new signings, Griezmann has become the most obvious departure.

As one of the highest earners at the club, Griezmann has been sounded out as the quickest way for Barca to raise the money they need, and as a result, he has been offered out to Atletico Madrid.

A swap deal for Saúl Ñiguez has been proposed and rejected, but uncertainty still remains over Griezmann’s future, despite the fact Atletico cannot afford his wages and the lack of other buyers.

Still, in the midst of being touted about Griezmann is said to have maintained a brilliant attitude at Barcelona’s pre-season training camp, remaining totally positive and applying himself excellently to the pre-season preparations.

That’s according to Sport, who say the Frenchman has been faultless in his attitude, also striking up a good relationship with new signing Memphis.

It is also reported that Barcelona have not asked Griezmann to reduce or defer his salary at this point amid fresh reports the forward could be offered the chance to stay if he does reduce the terms of his current deal.

