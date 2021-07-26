Tottenham confirm Bryan Gil deal as Erik Lamela heads to Sevilla

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sevilla winger Bryan Gil with Erik Lamela heading in the opposite direction.

Spurs have been tracking the Spanish international since the start of the month after being made aware of Sevilla’s willingness to sell him.

According to reports from BBC Sport, the Premier League giants have paid a £21.3m fee for the 20-year-old, with Argentina Lamela moving on as part of the deal.

A player who gave everything for the badge. Thank you, @ErikLamela. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oOjgr13wtI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2021

Gil progressed through the youth team ranks at Sevilla after joining the club aged 13 and he spent the last two seasons out on loan at Leganes and Eibar.

He has put pen to paper on a five year contract in North London under new Spurs boss Nuno Santo and will join the squad for preseason training next month.

Gil is currently away with the Spanish Olympic team in Japan and he is expected to be granted an extended break before heading to England for his new career challenge.

Images via Twitter