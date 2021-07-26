Sevilla look set to commission another sale as they look to bring in spending money ahead of the new season.

As heavily reported elsewhere, Bryan Gil, one of the brightest talents to come through the Sevilla academy in recent times, is on the verge of joining Tottenham.

Sevilla will bring in €25million and Erik Lamela as part of that deal, but they are still hoping to increase their incomings.

In the absence of a Jules Kounde exit, which is looking increasingly unlikely, Los Nervionenses need to bring in money in order to spend ahead of next season, when they will look to build on their best La Liga points total to date, as well as continuing to compete in the Champions League.

And to top up their spending total for this summer, a deal to sell Sergi Gomez appears to have been agreed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed with Espanyol for Gomez to head to Catalonia.

Gomez, who has been at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan since 2018, only made nine La Liga appearances last season and was unlikely to win a starting spot ahead of the new season.

He now links up with an Espanyol side who will be hoping to establish themselves in La Liga following promotion back to the top tier ahead of this season.

Just how much the deal is worth remains to be seen, but Transfermarkt value the 29-year-old at €3million.

Image by Getty Images