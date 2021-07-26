Samuel Eto’o offers sharp response over Barcelona partnership with Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o offered a curt response when asked about his partnership with Lionel Messi.

The ex Cameroonian international established himself as a fans favourite during his trophy filled time at the Camp Nou after joining from Real Mallorca in 2004.

Between 2004 and 2009, Eto’o won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, before moving to Inter Milan ahead of the 2009/10 campaign.

Eto’o’s time in Catalonia coincided with Messi’s rise into the first team with the Argentinian set as a senior player by 2008.

However, despite the ever present fanfare surrounding Messi at Barcelona, Eto’o was keen to remind everyone of how the old order worked during his time in Spain.

“No, no, Messi played with me, I didn’t play with Messi”, as per reports from ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo.

“In my time, Messi played with me, it’s different. It’s totally different.”

The pair’s most famous night in tandem came in the iconic 2-0 2009 Champions League final win against Manchester United with Eto’o’s early goal putting Pep Guardiola‘s side in the ascendency before Messi nodded home a memorable winner in Rome.