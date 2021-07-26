Raphael Varane appears to be closing in on a move to Manchester United with reports in France claiming a deal is close.

This has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer so far with the centre-back ignoring a contract offer from Real Madrid ahead of the final year of his current deal.

It became clear early on that Varane wanted a change of scenery and that Manchester United were the most likely to offer just that.

And after weeks of speculation, it now seems as though the saga is heading towards its conclusion with Le Parisian claiming that talks have intensified between Real Madrid and United.

It’s claimed the clubs are now on the verge of agreeing a deal, despite United initially offering £20million less than Los Blancos’ £60million valuation.

It’s reported that a deal could be closed in the coming days and that United are willing to pay Varane’s ‘astronomical’ salary.