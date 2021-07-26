Here are your Spanish morning headlines for July 26.

Real Madrid slip up

Real Madrid slipped up in their pre-season friendly clash with Rangers on Sunday.

Rodrygo put Los Blancos ahead with just eight minutes on the clock, but goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten won it for the home side with the second goal coming two minutes after Nacho Fernandez’s sending off.

Varane deal close

Raphael Varane appears to be close to completing his move to Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, the deal could go through by the end of the weekend with talks intensifying between the two clubs.

Lamela already in Sevilla

Speaking of transfers that are close to going through, Erik Lamela is already in Seville ahead of his move to Sevilla.

Lamela will join Julen Lopetegui’s men on a swap deal with Tottenham for Bryan Gil which will also see Sevilla land €25million.