Real Madrid got off to a slow start in their pre-season after losing to Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox.

Rodrygo put Los Blancos ahead within the first eight minutes, but second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten saw Los Blancos defeated.

As always with these games, it’s important to point out that it’s only pre-season, and we are still early in pre-season.

But there are still plenty of takeaways from Real Madrid’s trip to Ibrox, and we take you through some of them below.

Odegaard’s impressive drive

Martin Odegaard was given little opportunity last season following his impressive loan spell at Real Sociedad, and he returns following a spell at Arsenal hoping things will be different this time around.

His early assist of Rodrygo’s goal will certainty help convince Ancelotti he could be a starter.

Odegaard picked up the ball in his own half before driving at the Rangers back line and providing a pass to Rodrygo on the edge of the box.

The Brazilian took care of the rest, cutting inside and then out before slotting him.

That pace and drive in midfield is what Odegaard can offer Ancelotti and Real Madrid this season.

Marcelo struggles

Marcelo captained Real Madrid at Ibrox but once again struggled with an off-the-pace performance, extending concerns from last season.

Miguel Gutierrez impressed, however, after being brought on in the second half, already giving Ancelotti a big decision to make at left-back ahead of the new season.

Oh Nacho

Answers on a postcard over the incident which saw Nacho Fernandez sent off.

The centre-back received a second yellow card for a karate-kick on the 75th minute, but it might well have been a straight red in a competitive outing.

Real Madrid conceded the winner two minutes later, and a side point here to highlight how poorly Los Blancos defended at times.

It is only pre-season and a number of senior figures are still to return, but Ancelotti will be forgiven for having some early concern over how his team defended at Ibrox.