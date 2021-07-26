Isco remains set for Real Madrid exit ahead of 2021/22

Real Madrid midfielder Isco still looks certain to leave the club this summer if a buyer can be found for him.

The Spanish international was reduced to a bit part role under former boss Zinedine Zidane with potential moves away in the last 12 months all blocked.

However, despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti on his own second stint in charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Isco’s position is unchanged.

With less than 12 months left on his contract, Los Blancos have been forced to lower their own asking price to around €15m in order to secure a sale.

According to reports from Diario AS, an exit package now lies in the hands of the player, with the former Malaga schemer yet to be fully convinced by any available offers.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Everton have both been linked with a potential bid but neither club have solidified their interest at this stage.