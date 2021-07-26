Fernando Torres proud to secure Atletico Madrid return in 2021

Los Rojiblancos club icon Fernando Torres has revealed his pride at returning to Atletico Madrid as a coach this summer.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the iconic striker will return to his previous coaching role at the club next month as they look to build towards the 2021/22 season.

Torres temporarily stepped away from his role at club in February, due to personal reasons, but he will now retake charge of their Juvenil A side with immediate effect.

🔝 Fernando Torres ha dirigido en la mañana de este lunes su primera sesión al frente del Juvenil A. ¡Bienvenido de nuevo a casa, Fernando! 😊 ℹ https://t.co/f4U6egA70S ➕📸👉 https://t.co/KmxJfcOO4N 🔴⚪ #FernandoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/YaeMgn4iWc — Atleti Academia (@AtletiAcademia) July 26, 2021

The 37-year-old remains a beloved figure within the Atletico fan base and he is determined to make a strong start on his return.

“Proud and happy to return home. It’s time to face an exciting challenge and we do it with the intention of serving our Atleti”, he posted on Twitter.

Orgulloso y feliz de volver a casa. Toca afrontar un reto apasionante y lo hacemos con el ánimo de seguir sirviendo a nuestro @Atleti #ForzaAtleti pic.twitter.com/QtA1I08opP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) July 26, 2021

Torres netted an impressive 82 La Liga goals in five seasons before moving on to join Liverpool in 2007.

He returned to Diego Simeone‘s side, on loan from Chelsea in 2014, and scored another 27 league goals, before ending his playing career with Japanese club Sagan Tosu in 2019.