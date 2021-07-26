Erik Lamela has already touched down in Sevilla ahead of his proposed transfer from Tottenham.

The Argentine is set to be part of a player-plus-cash deal that will see one of the brightest players to come through the Sevilla academy in recent years head to Spurs in Bryan Gil.

Gil spent last season on loan at Eibar, impressing for the now relegated Basque club.

But while the 20-year-old is fancied to become a top player in years to come, it will not be at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla need money if they wish to spend this summer and Monchi has decided to sacrifice Gil with €25million and Lamela coming the other way.

And ahead of the transfer going through, eagle-eyed locals snapped a picture of Lamela being showed on a screen at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ahead of his official unveiling.

Erik Lamela is a Sevilla player. ✅ Bryan Gil will be unveiled after he has taken part in the Olympics for Spain. | #THFC 🐓 pic.twitter.com/U94D1iuuXA — ThePremInside (@ThePremInside) July 25, 2021

Lamela arrived in Sevilla over the weekend ahead of completing his move, and he is expected to be officially unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, Gil will not officially become a Tottenham player until he can complete a medical, which won’t be until after he has finished competing at the Olympics with Spain.