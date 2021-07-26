Barcelona confirm their ‘amicable’ legal settlement with Neymar

Barcelona have confirmed an end settlement to their long running legal dispute with former star player Neymar.

Neymar has been locked in a wrangling with his former employers since 2017 following his world record €222m move from the Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants agreed a fee with the Catalans for the Brazilian attacker but a subsequent row over image rights and bonus payments erupted.

Neymar, who was linked with a sensational return to the club in the last 12 months, has agreed a long term contract extension with PSG and this confirmation ends his link with La Blaugrana.

[COMUNICADO] ℹ Barça y Neymar cierran de forma amistosa sus litigios 🔗 MÁS INFORMACIÓN: https://t.co/Zx6Jp00CJZ pic.twitter.com/ueXy2ovuFk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 26, 2021

Barcelona confirmed in an official statement an out of court settlement has now been reached with an ‘amicable settlement over different labour and civil litigations’ with the 29-year-old.

Both parties have signed a ‘transactional agreement to end legal proceedings that were pending between both parties: three claims focusing on labour jurisdiction and one civil proceeding’.

No details on the exact amounts to be paid out have been confirmed with Barcelona expected to keep it as an internal matter.