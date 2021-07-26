Atletico Madrid to reignite Alexandre Lacazette interest as Arsenal lower asking price

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could revive their interest in Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette in the coming weeks.

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone is rumoured to be keen on bringing in an extra attacking option ahead of the 2021/22 season but his transfer budget has been reduced.

Simeone is aiming for swap deals and loans to ensure the club is not forced into a major outlay but a move for Lacazette could offer a perfect compromise.

The French star is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of 2021/22 with no extension offer likely to be forthcoming from the Gunners.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a swoop for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, and as per reports from Diario AS, they have now lowered their asking price for Lacazette to €17m.

Atletico had previously been quoted €35m for the former Lyon man and a cut price move could be perfect for Simeone.