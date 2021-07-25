Watch: Take Kubo scores for Japan against Mexico at the Olympic Games

Take Kubo faces a big summer. The Japanese endured a tough season last term, unable to make an impact on loan from Real Madrid at Villarreal and then Getafe. He had been expected to build on a promising spell at Mallorca, but couldn’t.

Kubo has a chance to make a dent at the Olympic Games and put himself in the shop window this transfer window. He won’t be able to find first-team minutes under Carlo Ancelotti back in the Spanish capital, so will be looking for another loan. He’s started well, scoring this morning against Mexico for Japan in the fifth minute. Ritsu Doan then doubled their lead in the eleventh.

Kubo, who spent time with Barcelona as a youth, broke through as a senior professional with Japanese side Tokyo, also spending time on loan with the Yokohama Marinos. He joined Madrid in the summer of 2019, and has since, as aforementioned, had spells on loan with Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.