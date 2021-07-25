This will most likely be Real Madrid’s lineup against Rangers this evening

Real Madrid play their first friendly of the new season this evening, taking on Scottish champions Rangers at Ibrox according to Diario AS. They’ve already played two warm-up games; a 3-1 defeat of Fuenlabrada and a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The vast majority of internationals competing in the European Championship and the Copa America will miss out, including new signing David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti’s first official lineup is therefore expected to be: Andriy Lunin; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Victor Chust, Marcelo; Antonio Blanco, Martin Odegaard, Isco; Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo. Rangers, coached by Steven Gerrard, will offer up an intriguing test.

Ancelotti will hope to get his second reign at the Santiago Bernabeu underway with the strongest start possible. Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea last season in embarrassing fashion, and lost out on retaining La Liga on the final day of the season to Atletico Madrid.