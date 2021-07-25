Spanish football morning headlines: Ancelotti begins to shape Madrid, Barcelona could profit from Rafinha move, Barcelona to apply the Balde Formula to Ilaix

Spanish football morning headlines for July 25th

Carlo Ancelotti begins to shape his Real Madrid

After two training matches, against Fuenlabrada and Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid will play their first pre-season friendly against Rangers in Glasgow this evening. It’ll be an intriguing test, note Marca, given Carlo Ancelotti has begun to take decisions and shape his team in his image.

Barcelona have a lot to gain from Rafinha transfer

Barcelona could stand to profit from the potential transfer of Rafinha from Paris Saint-Germain according to Diario AS. The club installed a 35% cut of any future transfer when they sold him last summer, and PSG are reportedly putting him on the market for a fee of €10m, of which Barcelona would earn €3.5m.

Barcelona looking to apply the Alejandro Balde Formula to their negotiations with Ilaix Moriba

Barcelona are still in the process of negotiating Ilaix Moriba’s new contract according to Mundo Deportivo. They’ve been meeting throughout the week but as of yet have been unable to find middle ground, but a possible solution lies in the manner in which they renewed fellow La Masia product Alejandro Balde’s deal.

