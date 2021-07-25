Barcelona La Liga

Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid lose at Rangers, Atletico Madrid confirm Fernando Torres return and Joan Laporta hints at Antoine Griezmann exit

Spanish football evening headlines for July 25th

Real Madrid slip to Rangers defeat in Ancelotti’s return

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid kicked off their 2021/22 preseason campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Rangers in Glasgow.

Carlo Ancelotti opted for a youthful line up in Glasgow as Rodrygo Goes out them in front early on before a second half Rangers double sealed their fate in Scotland.

Atletico Madrid confirm Fernando Torres return

Fernando Torres

Atletico Madrid have confirmed iconic striker Fernando Torres will return to his coaching role at the club this season.

Los Rojiblancos have ended speculation over a possible further delay with a official statement confirming he will retake charge of their Juvenil A side next month.

Joan Laporta open to offers on Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dropped another hint over the future of Antoine Griezmann at the club this summer.

Former club Atletico are rumoured to be monitoring his situation with the defending Spanish champions potentially open to a swap deal with Saul Niguez .

