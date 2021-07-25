Spanish football evening headlines: Memphis Depay on target in Barcelona friendly win and Eduardo Camavinga edges towards La Liga move

Spanish football evening headlines for July 24th

Memphis scores on Barcelona preseason debut against Girona

Barcelona continued their preseason winning run via a 3-1 victory over neighbours Girona with Memphis Depay on target on his debut.

Gerard Pique scored from the penalty spot, to put the hosts into an early lead, before Rey Manaj doubled their lead and Depay wrapped up the win in the closing minutes.

Memphis ready for the Barcelona challenge in 2021/22

New Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has claimed he is ready for the challenge of playing for the club in 2021/22.

However, despite the growing pressure on him ahead of the new campaign, Depay is full of confidence over the next few months.

Camavinga wants future La Liga switch amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid transfer target Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly made a key decision on his long term future.

Camavinga has rejected Rennes extension offer, with his current deal expiring in 2022, and Real Madrid are willing to wait to secure a pre contract agreement in January.

