Pedro Porro reveals Pep Guardiola frustration ahead of Sporting Lisbon move

Spanish international Pedro Porro has taken a thinly veiled swipe at Pep Guardiola ahead of his exit from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old defender joined City from Girona in 2019 as part of an £11m deal between the two clubs.

However, despite being highly rated by Guardiola prior to the switch, he has not made a single appearance for City since his arrival.

After spending the 2019/20 season on loan at Real Valladolid, less than a week after joining City, and spent last season at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting originally agreed a two year loan move for Porro but they have opted to activate the €8.5m purchase clause 12 months early.

Porro is happy to make the switch permanent, as per reports from Diario AS, he quipped he is ‘unsure if Guardiola knows City even signed me’.

The Badajoz born full back played a key role in Ruben Amorim’s side last season with 30 league starts and he is set to become their third new signing alongside Ricardo Esgaio and Ruben Vinagre.

Images via Getty Images