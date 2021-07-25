Manchester United confident of agreeing Saul Niguez fee with Atletico Madrid

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

United have been busy in the transfer market so far this month with England international Jadon Sancho already joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Norwegian boss is on the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season, and Niguez is a firm target.

Los Rojiblancos head coach Diego Simeone is rumoured to be open to a sale based on Niguez’s reduced first team role under him in the last 12 months.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, United are aiming to secure a move with a £45m fee for the 26-year-old in the coming weeks.

Niguez’s arrival could open the door for French star Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford with Paris Saint-Germain tracking him again due to his willingness to leave England for a new challenge.