Luka Modric hails ‘tremendous’ Carlo Ancelotti impact at Real Madrid

Real Madrid key man Luka Modric has hailed the early impact of new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti returned for his second spell in charge in the Spanish capital after he opted to replace former head coach Zinedine Zidane during the off season.

The veteran Italian boss has looked to make a vital impression on his new squad in recent weeks with the bulk of his stars now edging back into preseason training following Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

Modric agreed a one year contract extension ahead of the new campaign and he is itching to get started again under Ancelotti.

“The first training sessions were very good, I am very happy to be back”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have returned with great enthusiasm and want to work and do well this season.

“I am very happy to see the coach again after a few years. It’s a tremendous joy.

“He is a great coach who had many successes in his first spell here and I hope he will also have them on his return.”

Real Madrid have opted to delay their run of friendly games due to the amount of players away on staggered holidays after international commitments this summer.

Ancelotti will take charge of his first preseason game this weekend as they head to Glasgow to face defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.