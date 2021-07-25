La Roja name starting lineup for Olympic Games clash with Australia

La Roja take on Australia in the Tokyo Olympic Games today. Spain opened their campaign with a scoreless draw against Egypt, while Australia beat Argentina 2-0 in their bow. Spain will hope to secure a positive result today and break their duck ahead of a crucial final-day clash with Argentina.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ESTE ES NUESTRO ONCE!! 👥 Con estos futbolistas de inicio afronta Luis de la Fuente la segunda jornada de los #JuegosOlímpicos 🇪🇸 ¡¡VAMOS, EQUIPO!! ¡¡VAMOS, ESPAÑA!!#Tokyo2020 #AlgoÚnico2020 pic.twitter.com/yycXe4EgM5 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 25, 2021

Luis de la Fuente has opted for a 4-3-3 formation, with Unai Simon starting in goal behind a back four of Oscar Gil, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres and Marc Cucurella. Martin Zubimendi will sit at the base of midfield, with Pedri and Carlos Soler either side of him. Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the line as a false nine, flanked by Javi Puado and Dani Olmo.

👕 Todo está listo en el vestuario. ❤️ Como dijo Luis de la Fuente en la previa del encuentro: "Hoy será un día importante".#Tokyo2020#AlgoÚnico2020 pic.twitter.com/5jeOLg2Csz — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 25, 2021

All six players who featured for La Roja at Euro 2020 have started, further evidence of the strength De La Fuente has at his disposal. Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to be knocked out by eventual winners Italy in a penalty shootout; they’ve been explicit in targeting the gold medal in Japan this summer.