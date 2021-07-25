La Roja beat Australia 1-0 to secure first victory of the Olympic Games

La Roja took on Australia in the Tokyo Olympic Games today. Spain opened their campaign with a scoreless draw against Egypt, while Australia beat Argentina 2-0 in their debut.

Spain went into the game hoping to secure a positive result ahead of a crucial final-day clash with Argentina and did it, beating the Australians 1-0. Spain took the lead heading into the final ten minutes through Mikel Oyarzabal; the Real Sociedad man was assisted by substitute Marco Asensio.

Luis de la Fuente opted for a 4-3-3 formation, with Unai Simon starting in goal behind a back four of Oscar Gil, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres and Marc Cucurella. Martin Zubimendi sat at the base of midfield, with Pedri and Carlos Soler either side of him. Oyarzabal led the line, flanked by Javi Puado and Dani Olmo.

🏁 ¡¡FINAAAAAAL DEL ENCUENTRO!! 💪🏻 ¡¡El trabajo incansable de la @SeFutbol tiene premio!! 🙌🏻 Victoria importantísima en la segunda jornada de los #JuegosOlímpicos. 👏🏻 Nuestro combinado nacional llegará a la última fecha como líder del Grupo C. 🇦🇺🆚🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 90+5'#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wjRK9yOr9A — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 25, 2021

All six players who featured for La Roja at Euro 2020 started, further evidence of the strength De La Fuente has at his disposal. Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to be knocked out by eventual winners Italy in a penalty shootout; they’ve been explicit in targeting the gold medal in Japan this summer.