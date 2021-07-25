Joan Laporta open to ‘all proposals’ on Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dropped another hint over the future of Antoine Griezmann at the club this summer.

French star Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga season as Laporta aims to improve their financial situation.

Ronald Koeman has been tasked with reducing the club’s inflated wage bill in the coming weeks with Griezmann highlighted as a potential big earning exit.

Former club Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring his situation with the defending Spanish champions potentially open to a swap deal with Saul Niguez.

Speculation over a return to the capital has faded in recent days but Laporta admitted a departure is possible.

“We are open to all proposals and the situation is evolving”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Griezmann made his first La Blaugrana appearance of their preseason campaign this weekend as a second half substitute in the 3-1 win over Girona, winning a penalty for Memphis Depay’s late debut goal.