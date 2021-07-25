Former Atletico Madrid icon Diego Godin linked with Besiktas

Former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin could be on the move again this summer.

The Uruguayan international gained iconic status in the Spanish capital during his nine seasons with Los Rojiblancos between 2010 and 2019.

The 36-year-old won a La Liga title in 2014 alongside two Europa League titles as part of a 389 appearances under Diego Simeone.

However, after failing to agree a contract extension in 2019 he moved on to Serie A giants Inter Milan before joining Cagliari just 12 months later.

But despite the frequency of moves in the last two years, Godin is rumoured to still be unsettled in Italy and wants to move on ahead of the 2021/22 season.

According to reports via Diario AS, Turkish side Besiktas are now looking at him as an experienced defensive option if they can agree a fee with Cagliari.

Godin could also be forced to lower his €3m annual salary to seal a move and secure a final crack at the Champions League in the coming months.