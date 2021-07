Fernando Torres set for Atletico Madrid return in 2021

Atletico Madrid have confirmed iconic striker Fernando Torres will return to his coaching role at the club this season.

The former Spanish international joined the coaching staff with the Los Rojiblancos youth team set up at the start of 2021, as he works towards his UEFA qualifications.

Torres temporarily stepped away from his role at club in February, due to personal reasons, but he indicated his intention to return before the start of 2021/22.

Los Rojiblancos have now ended speculation over a further delay with a official statement confirming he will retake charge of their Juvenil A side from next month.

😍 Fernando @Torres vuelve a su casa

πŸ“‹ ContinuarΓ‘ con su formaciΓ³n dirigiendo al Juvenil A

πŸ‘‹ ‘𝐁𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐒𝐝𝐨, 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨!

ℹ️ https://t.co/f4U6egA70S πŸ”΄βšͺ #FernandoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/pmXsJX2TuI β€” Atleti Academia (@AtletiAcademia) July 25, 2021

Torres is an eternal fans favourite at Atletico, after netting an impressive record of 82 La Liga goals in five seasons before moving on to join Liverpool in 2007.

He returned toΒ Diego Simeoneβ€˜s side, on loan from Chelsea in 2014, and scored another 27 league goals, before ending his playing career with Japanese club Sagan Tosu in 2019.