Fernando Torres set for Atletico Madrid return in 2021

Atletico Madrid have confirmed iconic striker Fernando Torres will return to his coaching role at the club this season.

The former Spanish international joined the coaching staff with the Los Rojiblancos youth team set up at the start of 2021, as he works towards his UEFA qualifications.

Torres temporarily stepped away from his role at club in February, due to personal reasons, but he indicated his intention to return before the start of 2021/22.

Los Rojiblancos have now ended speculation over a further delay with a official statement confirming he will retake charge of their Juvenil A side from next month.

😍 Fernando @Torres vuelve a su casa

📋 Continuará con su formación dirigiendo al Juvenil A

👋 ¡𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨, 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨!

ℹ️ https://t.co/f4U6egA70S 🔴⚪ #FernandoIsComingHome pic.twitter.com/pmXsJX2TuI — Atleti Academia (@AtletiAcademia) July 25, 2021

Torres is an eternal fans favourite at Atletico, after netting an impressive record of 82 La Liga goals in five seasons before moving on to join Liverpool in 2007.

He returned to Diego Simeone‘s side, on loan from Chelsea in 2014, and scored another 27 league goals, before ending his playing career with Japanese club Sagan Tosu in 2019.