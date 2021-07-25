Carlo Ancelotti frustrated on Real Madrid return with Rangers preseason defeat

Real Madrid kicked off their 2021/22 preseason campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Rangers in Glasgow.

Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first game since returning to the Spanish capital last month with an experimental starting line up on display at Ibrox Stadium.

Los Blancos did have the better of the opening stages as Rodrygo Goes cut inside to steer home Martin Odegaard‘s pass for the opening goal after just eight minutes.

However, the hosts upped the tempo before the break with Andriy Lunin called into action to make two key saves.

Rangers continued to pose a persistent threat on the break after the restart with Fashion Sakala deservedly firing them level just before the hour mark.

Ancelotti made a string of changes to try and force his side back into the game, as Nacho Fernandez was sent off for a second booking.

Despite appearing set to drift off towards a draw in the final minutes, Ancelotti’s day went from bad to worse as Cedric Itten lashed home the winner.

Real Madrid return to Spain before travelling to Austria to face AC Milan in their next preseason game on August 8.

