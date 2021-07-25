Barcelona B team star to step up as Jordi Alba back up option in 2021/22

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could be saved the need to sign a new left back this summer following rapid rise of Alejandro Balde.

Koeman has been linked with a string of possible transfer targets ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season with Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya rumoured to be his first choice after Junior Firpo moved on to Leeds United.

However, with Spanish international Jordi Alba firmly established as Koeman’s No.1 left back option at the Camp Nou, Gaya has opted to stay on at the Estadio Mestalla.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Koeman has shelved his previous plans to bring in a back up choice for Alba, with the highly rated Balde now expected to step up into the first team.

The 17-year-old was rewarded for some eye catching preseason form by a long term contract extension earlier this month and the teenager will be included in Koeman’s plans moving forward.