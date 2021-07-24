Yusuf Demir: A different type of footballer ready to seize his chance at Barcelona

Yusuf Demir, still just 18-years-old, didn’t mince his words according to Mundo Deportivo. “I only want to play for Barcelona,” he told the powers-that-be at Rapid Vienna who wanted to sell him this summer. Barcelona couldn’t finance a purchase, so signed him on loan with a purchase option.

Demir made his debut for Ronald Koeman’s side this Wednesday, in Barcelona’s first pre-season friendly against Gimnastic. His arrival in Catalonia has been something that’s been orchestrated since September 2020, when he caught the attention of Barcelona for the first time. They’ve followed the Austrian ever since, and he needed little convincing to join Barcelona; Lionel Messi is his idol.

Demir is considered to be a special, different type of footballer. Cheeky and irreverent, he plays with a rare self-confidence and bucketloads of technique, personality on and off the pitch. He chose Barcelona over Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Inter because he backed himself to succeed from the jump in Catalonia. Demir will start with Barcelona B, but is ready to take any first-team opportunity that comes his way with both hands.