Spanish football morning headlines: Mir admired by Atletico, Fernandes hits out at Barcelona, Messi enjoying his vacation

Spanish football morning headlines for July 24th

Rafa Mir admired by Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid want to bring in a forward to offer respite for Luis Suarez according to Marca, with the mooted part-exchange with Barcelona involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul looking unlikely to happen. Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Rafa Mir, who spent last season on loan at Huesca and is currently with La Roja at the Olympic Games, has emerged as an option.

Matheus Fernandes: “Barcelona didn’t treat me like a footballer”

Perhaps the Barcelona player that best symbolised the reign of disgraced president Josep Maria Bartomeu is Matheus Fernandes. The Brazilian saw his contract with the club rescinded on June 29th after a career at Camp Nou that saw him play just 17 minutes according to Diario AS and never get officially presented.

Lionel Messi and his family enjoy their vacation

Lionel Messi’s name is never far from the headlines, but this summer he’s been at the centre of things even more than usual. The Barcelona captain – currently out of contract – led Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 this month, and is now chilling on vacation with his wife, Antonella, and their three children according to Mundo Deportivo.

