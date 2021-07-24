Sevilla close to confirming pre-season friendly with Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla are working to organise a pre-season friendly with Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca. It’s a glamorous tie, with the French side boasting a roster including megastars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and now, of course, former Sevilla man and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Bein Sports have announced that PSG will play Sevilla on Tuesday, July 27th at 20:00, although not all details are confirmed so the Andalusian club are yet to make it official. The venue, for instance, is not locked down, although it’s expected to be close to Lagos in Portugal, where Sevilla are based for pre-season. Whether there will be fans there or not is unknown; restrictions in Portugal are more severe than in Spain.

Sevilla have already scheduled three friendlies this pre-season. They played Coventry City and won 4-0 in their first, before beating Las Palmas 1-0 in their second. Their next game is supposed to be against Aston Villa, but now it appears that they’ll be playing PSG before. It would an interesting test for Julen Lopetegui’s men ahead of a season where they’ll compete in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.