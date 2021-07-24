Sergi Roberto impressed by Barcelona’s new signing Memphis Depay

Two weeks into pre-season, Sergi Roberto is content with Barcelona’s progression so far according to Diario Sport. The veteran Catalan will hope to play a bigger role under Ronald Koeman this season after an injury-hit campaign in 2020/21.

“We’re all working 100%,” he said. “It’s very hot, that also helps us pick our rhythm and physique to face the season. We’re happy, we’ve already had a game that gave us good feelings and we have to continue. We really want – and have the team – to compete for all of the titles [available to us].”

Roberto has been impressed by new signing Memphis Depay. “Everyone knows him,” he said. “He’s a player with a lot of quality and we have been able to see him internationally and with Lyon. He’s a great player and in the few training sessions we’ve had with him you can already see he’s got impressive quality. I’m sure he’ll help us a lot, I’m looking forward to it.”

Barcelona face Catalan neighbours Girona this evening, a game where Memphis could make his debut for the club. It’s their second pre-season friendly after they beat Gimnastic 4-0 midweek, a game that featured primarily Barcelona B players. Memphis, alongside internationals Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, will be available for selection tonight.

Memphis is fresh off a strong showing at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. His side crashed out to the Czech Republic in the last 16, but the forward gave a good account of himself. He scored two goals and contributed one assist.

Memphis hit double figures in both goals and assists last season, scoring 20 league goals for Lyon and contributing 12 assists. He was also prolific in the Champions League the season before last, delivering six goals and one assist in eight games.