Osasuna reject Atletico Madrid bids for Sergio Herrera

La Liga side Osasuna have reportedly rejected two bids from Atletico Madrid for goal keeper Sergio Herrera.

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone is looking to reinforce his keeper options ahead of their league title defence in the coming months.

Current second choice stopper Ivo Grbic has already asked to leave the club in search of first team football with Axel Werner released on a free transfer.

Simeone wants to bring in an experienced figure to provide competition for Jan Oblak but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he is not willing to meet Herrera’s €11.5m release clause.

With the two clubs at a stand off over the 28-year-old, Simeone could now offer a player-plus-cash deal with Grbic heading in the opposite direction.

Alternatively, Simeone could offer Osasuna the chance to permanently sign Manu Sanchez, after he spent the second half of 2020/21 on loan at El Sadar, to reduce the asking price for Herrera.