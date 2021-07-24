Memphis Depay scores on Barcelona preseason debut against Girona

Barcelona continued their preseason winning run via a 3-1 victory over neighbours Girona with Memphis Depay on target on his debut.

The Dutch star came on as a second half substitute at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as part of a raft of changes by Ronald Koeman against the Segunda Division side.

Gerard Pique scored from the penalty spot, via a scuffed spot kick, to put the hosts into an early lead, before B team star Rey Manaj doubled their lead as part of an impressive preseason showing from the Albanian international.

Samuel Saiz hauled the visitors back into the game just before the break with another spot kick in the first goal Koeman has conceded ahead of the new season.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second period, with Depay denied twice and Saiz hitting the bar, before the new man in Catalonia wrapped up a win for Barcelona with an 86th minute penalty.

Memphis Depay smashes in a penalty on his Barcelona debut 🙏 (via @FCBarcelona)pic.twitter.com/dDV67KmgVe — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 24, 2021

Images via Getty Images